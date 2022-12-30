PM Shehbaz offers condolences to Narendra Modi on mother’s passing

Shehbaz Modi

Islamabad: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday offered condolences to his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, over the passing of his mother.

On Friday, Indian PM Narendra Modi confirmed the passing of his mother at the age of 100.

Taking to Twitter, Modi tweeted: “A glorious century rests at the feet of God.”

He recalled that when had met her in June on her 100th birthday, she had advised him to “work with intelligence” and “live life with purity”.

Extending his condolences, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif said that there was “no greater loss than losing one’s mother”.

“My condolences to Prime Minister [Narendra Modi] on the passing away of his mother,” he added.

