PM Shehbaz not seeking vote of confidence

Islamabad: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb Monday denied reports of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif seeking a vote of confidence from the lower house of the parliament.

Taking to Twitter, the federal minister said that there was “no need” for taking the vote of confidence from the National Assembly.

وزیراعظم نے اعتماد کا ووٹ لینے کا فیصلہ نہیں کیا،ایسی مشاورت ہوئی نہ اس کی ضرورت ہے۔ عوام، پارٹی،اتحادی جماعتوں کے متفقہ امیدوار شہباز شریف 11 اپریل 2022 کو قومی اسمبلی کے قائد ایوان کا ووٹ لے چکے ہیں۔ من گھڑت افواہ حقیقت نہیں۔ میڈیا بغیر تصدیق وزیراعظم سے متعلق خبریں نہ چلائے — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) April 24, 2023

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was sworn in as the premier in April last year after the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) — an alliance of 11 political parties — ousted Imran Khan from office.

Imran ousted through no-trust vote

Since then, the PMLN-led government has been put on its toes with repeated protests from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), a distressed economy, and its recent standoff with the judiciary.

Marriyum Aurangzeb claimed that “rumours” are not facts and asked media outlets not to run news stories pertaining to the prime minister “without verification”.