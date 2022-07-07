PM Shehbaz, new Turkish envoy discuss bilateral ties

The newly appointed Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Mehmet Pacaci met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Thursday and discussed the bilateral relations and matters of mutual interests.

The prime minister felicitated the ambassador on his appointment and extended best wishes to him for a successful term in Pakistan.

He stated that Pakistan-Turkiye fraternal ties were unparalleled in inter-state relations in terms of mutual trust, understanding and mutual support on each other’s national causes.

He expressed hope that during the ambassador’s tenure, the bilateral cooperation would be further strengthened, especially in the trade and investment domains. he prime minister expressed gratitude for Turkiye’s steadfast support on Jammu and Kashmir dispute and reiterated Pakistan’s commitment on Turkiye’s core interests.

Recalling his visit to Turkiye in June 2022, the prime minister conveyed that he was looking forward to welcoming Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for the 7th session of High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) in Pakistan in September this year.

He also highlighted the significance of 75th anniversary of Pakistan-Turkiye diplomatic relations and underscored the importance of celebrating the milestone in a befitting manner through commemorative events in both countries. NNI