PM Shehbaz meets President Aliyev to boost Pakistan-Azerbaijan ties

ISLAMABAD/BAKU – Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called on Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev on Thursday, with heads of two states shared views to enhance their bilateral cooperation in various sectors including energy and defence.

The premier arrived at Presidential Zugulba Palace at Baku in a Western Asian nation, where President Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received him and accorded him a warm welcome at his arrival in the palace.

PM Sharif and the President of Azerbaijan inspected guard of honour at the Presidential Palace.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and President of Azerbaijan inspecting guard of honor at Zugulba Palace, Baku, Azerbaijan. pic.twitter.com/MniI5uxgkW — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) June 15, 2023

The top leaders of friendly nations addressed a joint presser in which President Aliyev said Memorandum of Understanding will be signed for the promotion of trade. A list of preferential trade items will also be prepared. The two sides will discuss energy and defence cooperation.

In the presser, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called the two sides brotherly nations, saying their relationship is based on mutual trust, respect and sincerity of purpose. He stressed a desire to bolster relationship, adding that there is great scope of cooperation between the two sides in the field of energy and petroleum products.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev at a joint press stakeout in Zugulba Palace at Baku, Azerbaijan. pic.twitter.com/yEyNNXSkGQ — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) June 15, 2023

Sharif mentioned that Islamabad has a great potential in solar energy and said we look forward to cooperation in Azerbaijan. He further hailed start of Azeri airline to start its operations between Baku and Islamabad.

Pakistani premier said Baku has always been a supporter of the Kashmiri brothers and sisters who have been braving Indian atrocities and terrorism over the last several decades, and extended support to Asian nation on the cause of territorial integrity.