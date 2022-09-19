PM Shehbaz meets King Charles; condoles death of Queen Elizabeth

London: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with King Charles III in London on Monday and condoled the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The Prime Minister met King Charles during a reception hosted by the King for the visiting dignitaries.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif met with His Majesty King Charles III today in London during the reception hosted by the King for the visiting dignitaries. — PML(N) (@pmln_org) September 18, 2022

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was among the 500 other foreign royals and heads of state, and foreign dignitaries, invited to attend the Queen’s funeral.

Extending condolences over the passing of his mother, PM Shehbaz Sharif observed that the late monarch was a source of inspiration and strength for generations of Commonwealth citizens.

The prime minister recalled that the people of Pakistan had fond memories of the Queen’s two visits to the country, and the bond of affection between the Royal family and the Pakistani nation had only strengthened with time.

On behalf of the people and government of Pakistan, the PM conveyed his best wishes to the UK king on his accession to the throne and expressed the hope that he would carry on the legacy of his mother in further strengthening friendship among Commonwealth nations.

The premier said that the people of Pakistan held King Charles III in high esteem and looked forward to welcoming him to Pakistan at the earliest opportunity.

PM Shehbaz also thanked the British monarch for the Royal family’s expression of sympathy and support in the wake of the unprecedented floods.

“The appeal for help and the response from both the British government and the public was deeply appreciated in Pakistan,” he told the King.

Operation London Bridge: What happens when The Queen dies?