PM Shehbaz meets Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang

Beijing: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday met with his Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang at the Great Hall during his maiden two-day official visit to the People’s Republic of China.

During the meeting, PM Shehbaz and Premier Li Keqiang agreed on the early completion of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor projects and the expansion of CPEC.

Upon his arrival at the Great Hall, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was presented with the guard of honor.

PM Shehbaz Sharif is visiting China at the invitation of Premier Li Keqiang.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping as well. During the meeting, the two leaders agreed to strengthen multilateral cooperation in diverse areas, including the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and strategic partnership.

The two leaders also met at the People’s Great Hall of China and discussed broad-based cooperation in economy and investment, besides exchanging views on regional and global developments.

PM Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Beijing on Tuesday on a two-day official visit and is among the first leaders to visit China following the historic 20th National Congress of the Communist Party (CPC) of China.

During the meeting, PM Shehbaz congratulated President Xi on his reelection as General Secretary of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China. He also thanked him for China’s invaluable assistance to Pakistan’s relief, rehabilitation, and reconstruction efforts in the wake of the devastation caused by super floods in the country.

The two leaders reviewed the progress in Pakistan-China bilateral relations and exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest. They reaffirmed their commitment to the All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership between the two countries that has withstood the test of time.