‘Pakistan’s economic future hinges on success of CPEC with Gwadar port its major component’, PM Shehbaz

Karachi: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday once again reiterated the success of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the subsequent effect it will have on the economic prosperity of Pakistan.

Addressing a passing out parade of 117th Midshipman and 25th Short Service Commission course at Pakistan Naval Academy in Karachi, PM Shehbaz said that the economic future of Pakistan hinged on the success of the CPEC.

Underlining the significance of the Gwadar in the CPEC, the PM said, “Pakistan’s economic future hinges on the success of the CPEC with Gwadar port as its major component.”

Expressing complete satisfaction with the performance of the armed forces, the PM said that the nation was proud of its forces for making the defence of the country “impregnable”.

PM Shehbaz also lauded the performance and vigilance of the Pakistan Navy and said, “Pakistan Navy has an even more important role to play in the present age of ever-growing blue economy, marine security and strategic defence.”

The premier, referring to the commitment of this government to arm the Navy with the latest technology, said that “safeguarding maritime borders of the country is a priority of the government.”

“We believe in peace and peaceful coexistence, but this must not be taken as our weakness. Pakistan Armed Forces are fully capable to take on any challenge,” Prime Minister Shehbaz warned rival countries in categorical terms.

PM Shehbaz arrives in Karachi

Upon his arrival in Karachi, the PM was received by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. In the passing out ceremony, the Prime Minister received a Guard of Honour and reviewed distributed prizes among the passing out cadets for their distinctive performance.