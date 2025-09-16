PM Shehbaz likely to meet US President Trump on Sept 25  

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is expected to meet US President Donald Trump on September 25 during his visit to the United Nations General Assembly session, sources said on Tuesday.

Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir is also likely to join the meeting. Sources confirmed that efforts for arranging the high-level engagement appear to be successful.

The possible meeting is being shaped in the backdrop of Israeli strikes and the Doha conference of Muslim countries.

Following the recent visits of PM Shehbaz and Field Marshal Asim Munir to Doha and Riyadh, the agenda, time and venue of the meeting are now being finalized.

While President Trump is scheduled to address the UNGA on September 23 and host a traditional reception for world leaders, insiders said that a detailed bilateral meeting would take place in Washington on September 25.

The talks are expected to focus on the implications of Israeli attacks on Qatar, the devastation caused by floods in Pakistan and the prevailing Pakistan-India situation.

The meeting, sources added, is being arranged with consultation, approval and support from Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

The Pakistani embassy in Washington, however, has refrained from commenting or confirming the planned meeting.