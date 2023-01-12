PM Shehbaz leaves for UAE on two-day official visit

Islamabad: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday embarked on a two-day official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at the invitation of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

PM Shehbaz was accompanied by a high-level delegation, including key members of the cabinet.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif departs for the United Arab Emirates on two day official visit.#PMShehbazinUAE pic.twitter.com/2o6hchGlPf — Prime Minister's Office (@PakPMO) January 12, 2023

This is the third visit of Shehbaz Sharif to the UAE after assuming the office of prime minister in April last year.

During the visit, PM Shehbaz will meet UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan with a particular focus on advancing economic, trade, and investment ties between the two brotherly countries and creating increased opportunities for the Pakistani workforce in the UAE.

PM Shehbaz will also meet the UAE Prime Minister, Vice President, and ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Muhammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

The premier will also hold meetings with Emirati businessmen and investors to discuss ways to enhance bilateral trade and investment.

The UAE is home to around 1.7 million Pakistanis who have been playing a pivotal role in the success story of the UAE for the last five decades, contributing to the progress, prosperity, and economic development of the two countries.

COAS General Asim Munir meets UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

PM Shehbaz’s visit to the UAE comes a day after Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir met with the UAE President during the first official visit of the COAS to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

According to The Gulf Observer, the two sides reviewed cooperation relations and joint work between the UAE and Pakistan in defence and military affairs, as well as ways to strengthen them to serve the common interests of the two friendly countries.

President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulated General Munir on his appointment as Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff, wishing him luck in his new duties to serve his country and people.

General Asim Munir is on an official visit to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from the 4th to the 10th of January, the media wing of Pakistan’s military had said in a statement last week.

COAS General Asim Munir in Saudi Arabia, UAE on first ‘official visit’: ISPR

The visit has come as his first official visit of the newly appointed COAS, who assumed charge of the Pakistan Army on November 29 last year.

Before meeting the UAE President, General Asim also held a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Muhammad Bin Salman in the winter camp in Al-Ula on Monday.

COAS General Asim Munir meets UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan