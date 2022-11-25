PM Shehbaz leaves for Turkiye on two-day official visit

Islamabad: At the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday left for Turkiye on a two-day official visit.

During the visit to Turkiye, PM Shehbaz Sharif will jointly inaugurate the third of the four MILGEM Corvette Ships for the Pakistan Navy’s PNS Khaibar alongside President Erdogan at the Istanbul Shipyard.

According to Radio Pakistan, the two leaders will also hold wide-ranging discussions encompassing bilateral relations, regional situations, and other issues of common interest.

PM Shehbaz will also interact with leaders of the Turkish business community. The President of the ECO Trade and Development Bank will also call on the Prime Minister during his stay in Istanbul.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan and Türkiye enjoy fraternal ties deeply embedded in commonalities of faith, culture, and history and underpinned by exceptional cordiality and mutual trust. The MILGEM project, based on joint collaboration between the two countries, represents a significant milestone in the Pakistan- Türkiye strategic partnership that continues to progress on an upward trajectory.

Before his departure for Turkiye, PM Shehbaz said that being in Turkey “feels like being home”, overwhelmed by the warmth of our Turkish brothers and sisters.

“Our bilateral ties have entered a new era of strategic partnership under the leadership of President Erdogan. We are on course to unpack the full untapped potential of [the] relationship,” he added.

The launching ceremony for the first Corvette for the Pakistan Navy, PNS Babur, was performed in Istanbul in August last year while the groundbreaking for the Second Ship, PNS Badr, was held at Karachi in May this year.