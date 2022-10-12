PM Shehbaz leaves for Kazakhstan to attend 6th CICA summit

Islamabad: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday left for Astana, Kazakhstan, to attend the 6th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA).

Before leaving for Kazakhstan for the summit, PM Shehbaz said there was a greater need to promote engagement and understanding to form win-win partnerships. He said that climate-induced disasters call for synergized efforts for mutually beneficial outcomes.

The Prime Minister believed that CICA was capable of shaping a new configuration of economic cooperation and security in Asia through greater connectivity.

Leaving for Kazakhstan 🇰🇿 today to attend the 6th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA). I believe CICA is capable of shaping a new configuration of economic cooperation & security in Asia through greater connectivity. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) October 12, 2022

According to reports, in his address to the CICA tomorrow (Thursday), PM Shehabz will highlight the significance of this unique forum for the promotion of dialogue, harmony, and cooperation amongst Asian countries to cope with common challenges. He will also present Pakistan’s point of view on different regional and international issues.

On the sidelines of the CICA summit, Shehbaz Sharif will also hold meetings with the leaders of CICA member countries with the aim to promote cooperation in the areas of trade, investment, and energy.

Shehbaz Sharif and the SCO episode | BY Dr Imran Khalid