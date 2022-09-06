PM Shehbaz lays wreath at Martyrs Monument, pays tribute to 1965 war heroes

Islamabad: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday laid a wreath at the Martyrs Monument at Shakarparian to pay tribute to the heroes of the 1965 war with India as the country observes Defence and Martyrs’ day today.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the whole nation salutes its martyrs and ghazis for their indomitable courage and defiance to defeat every wicked assault on the motherland.

“Our brave soldiers resiliently fought to defend every inch of the country 57 years ago on this very day, when an enemy larger in size crossed the international border in the darkness of night to attack Pakistan,” the premier said.

The prime minister also offered fateha for the souls of martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the sovereignty of the homeland. He paid rich tribute to the martyrs, including Maj Aziz Bhatti, Major Shabbir Sharif, Squadron Leader Sarfaraz Rafiqui, Major Muhammad Ziauddin Uppal, and several others who put their lives on the line to defend the motherland against the Indian aggression.

He said as the country grappled with floods, the entire nation was united to brave the challenges with the spirit of the 1965 war.

قوم آج یوم دفاع پاکستان کے موقع پر اپنے شہداء اور غازیوں کو سلام عقیدت پیش کرتی ہے جنہوں نے بھارتی جارحیت کے خلاف مادر وطن کے تحفظ کے لئے اپنی جانوں کے نذرانے پیش کئے۔ مسلح افواج اور قوم نے متحد ہوکر اپنی جغرافیائی سالمیت کے خلاف بھارتی جنگی جنون کو خاک میں ملا دیا۔ — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) September 6, 2022

He termed the floods an unprecedented catastrophe in the country’s history and added that the citizens and armed forces were united in coping with the problem.