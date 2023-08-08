RAWALPINDI – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday paid a farewell visit to General Headquarters (GHQ), a day prior to relinquishing his duties as country’s premier.

PM showered praise on General Asim Munir, other top brass of the armed forces for their valuable services, and opined that making Pakistan an economic power is another way to pay homage to martyrs, who rendered their lives for motherland.

Chief of the Army Staff General Asim Munir welcomed Prime Minister while he was accorded a guard of honour.

Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, the honourable Prime Minister of #Pakistan, visited GHQ on his farewell visit. @OfficialDGISPR #PakistanArmy #COAS #ISPR Upon arrival, PM was received by the COAS. PM met with the Principal Staff Officers (PSOs) and was presented with the Guard of… pic.twitter.com/g0LfFvddto — Pakistan Armed Forces News 🇵🇰 (@PakistanFauj) August 8, 2023

During the farewell visit, PM also laid a floral wreath at the martyrs memoriam and also met staff officers.

Assemblies are set to be dissolved tomorrow on Wednesday, however, general elections are not in sight as government approves new census and delimitation will take months.

This is a developing story, and will be updated later…..