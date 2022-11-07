PM Shehbaz joins world leaders climate summit kicks off in Egypt

Sharm El-Sheikh: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday joined world leaders at the “Sharm El-Sheikh Climate Implementation Summit” in a bid to deliberate upon the ways to address the global environmental challenges.

At the Sharm El-Sheikh International Convention Center, PM Shehbaz was received by Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

The government of Egypt is hosting the 27th session of the Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC (COP27) with a view to effectively tackling the global challenge of climate change.

Pakistan’s invitation to the summit, along with other countries, signifies the importance to implement and transform key climate-related decisions into concrete actions and credible plans.

PM Shehbaz urges world to undo ‘climate injustice’

At the invitation of the Egyptian Presidency of COP-27, PM Shehbaz will also co-chair a high-level roundtable discussion on “Climate Change and the sustainability of vulnerable communities” along with his Norwegian counterpart.

COP-27 is taking place at a time when millions of people in Pakistan, and millions more in other parts of the world, are facing severe adverse impacts of climate change.

As a developing country most affected by this phenomenon, Pakistan will make a robust call, inter alia, for the urgency of climate solidarity and climate justice based on the established principles of equity and common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities.

In a tweet, PM Shehbaz said that the deliberations by the world leaders will shape the future of our struggle against climate change.

“What we face today is the challenge of the century. We have a duty to leave a clean [and] green environment to our coming generations. At #COP27, we should vow to succeed at all costs,” he said.