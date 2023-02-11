PM Shehbaz iterates collective efforts, sacrifices as keys to overcome difficulties

Lahore: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday said that Pakistan was indeed passing through hard times, but it was his firm conviction that with collective efforts, sacrifices, and hard work, they would overcome these difficulties.

Addressing a stone laying ceremony of Bab-e-Pakistan and the expansion and infrastructure upgradation of Walton Road, the prime minister said that they had once again gathered at the historic place for which millions of migrating Muslims from the sub-continent had offered historic sacrifices and strived under the great leadership of Quaid-e-Azam, for the creation of a separate homeland.

PM Shehbaz said that all segments of the society, including the elite class, would have to come forward and support the nation with generosity, adding that there was no other way to reach to destination except adherence to these qualities.

Referring to Walton road, the prime minister said that it was the place where thousands of migrants from India took refuge, and the locals supported them, which renewed the precedent of Ansar-e-Madina.

He observed that the Muslims migrated to a newly created country to get rid of the foreign rulers and with a desire to establish a society in which merit, justice, and equality would prevail.

About the construction of Bab-e-Pakistan, the prime minister said that Nawaz Sharif laid its foundation stone in 1991, and then in 1997, when the PML-N came to power, work on the project was expedited.