PM Shehbaz invites ex-PM Imran Khan to APC

Islamabad: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has invited ex-premier and Chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan to an All-Parties Conference (APC) aimed at finding solutions to surmount the daunting economic and political crises.

In a statement, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said that PM Shehbaz was seeking to bring leaders of all political parties to the table so they can join heads and figure out ways to address “important national challenges”.

In this regard, she said, Federal Minister Ayaz Sadiq has begun contacting top PTI leaders, including former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser and ex-defence minister Pervez Khattak, and asked them to participate in the upcoming moot.

The APC, having representation from across the political spectrum, will be held in Islamabad and invitations have been extended to all the leading political leaders.

The invitation is a major development as the PDM-led government and the PTI have always been at loggerheads over almost all national issues, not only since Khan’s ouster from the PM Office but even when the tables were turned.

The move comes as Pakistan faces a severe threat of terrorism and distressing economic and political situations, with no signs of respite soon.