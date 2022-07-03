PM Shehbaz inquires after health of Fazl

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday inquired after the health of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chairman and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

The JUI-F chief is undergoing treatment at Lahore’s Ittefaq Hospital.PM Shehbaz visited the PDM chairman in hospital and presented him a bouquet of flowers. During the meeting, Shehbaz Sharif expressed his best wishes for his good health.

The premier directed the hospital management to ensure the best treatment for Fazlur Rehman.