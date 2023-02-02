PM Shehbaz inaugurates K-3 nuclear power plant in Karachi

Karachi: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday inaugurated the K-3 power plant — the third unit of the Karachi Nuclear Power Plant (KANUP) — which will produce 1,100 megawatts of electricity.

Addressing the occasion, PM Shehbaz said that the K-3 project — completed with assistance from China — was a step forward in cooperation with Pakistan’s trusted friend China.

The premier congratulated the scientists and workers of Pakistan and China, which led to the completion of the project.

He said that the staff of the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) who contributed to the project would be invited to the Prime Minister’s Office for public recognition.

PM Shehbaz added that keeping given the $27 billion energy import bill, Pakistan required alternative and cheaper sources of energy, including solar, wind, hydel, and nuclear.

He highlighted that Pakistan was gifted with enormous resources with the potential of producing 60,000 megawatts through hydel power. He, however, regretted that the power generation stood merely at 10,000 megawatts.

Shehbaz Sharif mentioned that the electricity projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) were greatly contributing to the country’s energy demands through the production of thousands of megawatts.

Director General International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi, in a video message, emphasized the importance of using safe use of nuclear energy as Pakistan faces challenges of climate change.

Chairman Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission Raja Ali Raza Anwar said National Electric Power Regulatory Authority had declared KANUP a high power producing facility with 27.15% production.

