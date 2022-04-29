PM Shehbaz in Saudi Arabia on 3-day visit

Says grateful to Saudis for ‘consistent support’

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday arrived in Saudi Arabia for his three-day visit at the invitation of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Shahzain Bugti, Mohsin Dawar, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqi, Chaudhry Salik, and four members of PM Shehbaz Sharif’s personal staff are accompanying the prime minister on his visit.

Governor Madinah Faisal bin Salman Al Saud and high-level Saudi officials received the prime minister after he touched down in the kingdom. The prime minister held a brief meeting with Madinah’s governor, where both the leaders exchanged views on bilateral relations.

During the visit, he will have meeting with the Saudi crown prince and other officials, with particular focus on advancing economic, trade and investment ties, and creation of greater opportunities for the Pakistani workforce in Saudi Arabia. The two sides will also exchange views on a range of regional and international issues of mutual interest.