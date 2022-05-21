PM Shehbaz felicitates President Xi on 71st anniversary of establishment of Pakistan-China diplomatic ties

Islamabad: On the 71st anniversary of the establishment of the Pakistan-China diplomatic ties, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated Chinese President Xi Jinping, the governments and the peoples of the two countries.

“China and Pakistan are the names of two brothers,” PM Shehbaz said in his special message.

Over the past 71 years, the Prime Minister remarked, the two countries’ leaders and peoples have maintained an evergreen tree of friendship.

The Prime Minister offered high praise to all of the leaders of both nations who worked hard to turn their unrivalled friendship into a Cooperative Strategic Partnership and an Iron Brothers bond.

He said that no unusual event, global political storm, or jealousy could sever this unbreakable friendship.

“Our Chinese brothers and sisters were recently attacked outside Karachi University. We salute these and all others who sacrificed their lives for Pak-China friendship, and express grief and sorrow to their families.”

The Prime Minister stated his determination to bring those responsible for the Karachi event to justice.

PM Shehbaz stated that the CPEC provides a strong platform for economic cooperation, poverty alleviation, and connectivity not just between the two nations but also between countries in the area. This initiative represents and ensures the bright future of future generations.

Read: KU suicide attack: A failed attempt to sabotage CPEC | By Asad Ali

He expressed his determination to push the two iron brothers’ economic relationship, cooperation, and mutual trust to new heights.