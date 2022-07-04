PM Shehbaz extends felicitation to the govt, people of US

Islamabad: As the United States celebrates its 246th independence day today (Monday), Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended his heartiest felicitations to the people and the government of the United States.

In a tweet on Monday, PM Shehbaz Sharif also expressed hope to engage with the Biden administration at all levels to promote our bilateral relations, including trade and investment.

“It is my pleasure to extend heartiest felicitations & greetings to the people & government of the United States on their Independence Day. My govt looks forward to engaging with the Biden Administration at all levels to promote our bilateral relations, including trade & investment,” PM Shehbaz tweeted.