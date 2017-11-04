PM, Shehbaz discuss country’s political situation in London meeting

LONDON : Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi met with Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif and held discussions on important political matters here on Saturday.
According to a report, the chief minister extended his London stay to hold the meeting.
The prime minister arrived here on Friday afternoon to attend “Future of Pakistan 2017” conference where he will make a keynote speech on the country, while Shehbaz was in London to attend the high-level party meeting held last Sunday.
The high-level huddle of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in London decided on Monday that if victorious in next year’s general elections, Shehbaz will be the party’s prime ministerial candidate.
Originally published by INP