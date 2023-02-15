PM Shehbaz, delegation to visit quake-hit Turkey at own expense

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is set to embark on a solidarity visit to Turkey, will travel at his own expense.

As members of rival parties criticised the premier for a so-called extravagant visit, Pakistan Observer learnt that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will be travelling to quake-hit regions tomorrow on a commercial flight at his own expense.

Sharif, known for being a can-do administrator, mostly travelled commercially at his own expense, in contrary to other politicians as their air travels cost millions to national kitty. Reiterating his relationship with Turkey, he mentioned visiting the country even if he remained in opposition.

Furthermore, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other members of the Pakistani delegation will also pay for their own expenses during their stay in the as the death toll climbed over 41000 in February 6 quake – which was said to be the 8th deadliest earthquake since 1950.

During their stay in the transcontinental nation, Pakistan’s top civil leaders including Prime Minister will take part in relief efforts.

Lately, Islamabad pledged all possible assistance to Ankara in wake of the catastrophic earthquake that left thousands killed and urged the masses to donate national Relief Fund.

It is to be noted that PM Sharif also paid for his trip when he visited New York to attend the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).