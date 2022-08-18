PM Shehbaz ‘deeply’ cares about Sino-Pak relations; China commends PM’s remarks

Beijing: China once again appreciated the efforts and stance of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif regarding the Sino-Pakistan relationship and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), saying that the prime minister has done a lot for their progress.

In a regular press conference, the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson Wang Wenbin was asked to comment on Prime Minister Shehbaz’s recent interview with Global Times in which the premier talked about a variety of topics, including China-Pakistan relations, regional and international situation, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and the 20th National Congress of the CPC.

“Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has spoken highly of China-Pakistan relations and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) on several occasions. He cares deeply about the practical cooperation between our two countries and has done a lot for its progress. This is appreciated by China,” Wang Wenbin said.

Regarding the strong bonding between the two brotherly countries, he said that China is ready to work with Pakistan to follow through on the “common understanding between Chinese and Pakistani leaders” and based on ensuring sound implementation and operation of existing projects, further focus on cooperation in such areas as industries, livelihood, agriculture, science and technology and information technology, to build CPEC into a demonstration program of high-quality Belt and Road cooperation.

Under the strong leadership of President Xi Jinping, he added, China had achieved remarkable development achievements.

The spokesperson expressed confidence that the successful convening of the 20th Party Congress would pave way for a new blueprint for China’s development in future.

“It will surely and greatly promote China’s cooperation with countries around the world, including Pakistan and make a positive contribution to the progress of mankind,” he added.

