PM Shehbaz, Crown Prince MBS hold telephonic conversation

Islamabad: Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi Crown His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz held a telephonic conversation in the early hours of Monday, the Saudi press agency (SPA) reported.

During the conversation, PM Shehbaz and Crown Prince H.R.H Muhammad bin Salman reviewed the fraternal and historical ties binding Pakistan and the Kingdom.

The two leaders discussed matters of mutual interest and reaffirmed the resolve to further strengthen the strong brotherly relations spanning over decades.

PM Shehbaz Sharif conveyed his deep respect to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz.

During the telephone call, the Crown Prince congratulated the prime minister and the people of Pakistan on the 75th anniversary of Pakistan’s independence.

The Crown Prince also conveyed best wishes for the continued progress, prosperity and development of Pakistan.