PM Shehbaz considering visiting Imran Khan: Rana Sanaullah

Islamabad: Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Friday said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was considering visiting PTI Chairman Imran Khan to inquire about his health.

Speaking in a press conference here, Rana Sanaullah said that the ruling parties were willing to inquire about Imran Khan’s health in person if the environment improves.

Alluding to the accident when Imran Khan fell off a container during a rally in 2013, the Federal Minister said that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif had gone to inquire about his health.

While rejecting the allegations made against him by PTI leaders for the attack on Imran Khan, Rana Sanaullah said that they see Imran Khan as a political opponent, not as an enemy.

Imran Khan injured in assassination attempt

“We see Imran Khan as a political opponent, not an enemy. Imran Khan thinks of political opponents as enemies.”

He said that it was “very saddening” that PTI chairman Imran Khan blamed people for his attempted assassination without any investigation or proof.

Similarly, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif alleged that the attempted assassination of Imran Khan is being used to “achieve political objectives”.

In a speech on the National Assembly floor, Asif said that “by taking the names of government and military officials”, the issue was being taken in a direction where “no clue or suspect will be found”.

“Don’t turn this incident into a victim of politics. Go after the suspects. Constitute a JIT (joint investigating team). But if this incident is being used to defame an individual or institution, then I will condemn it,” he added.

Asif also called out Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi for suspending the staff of a police station after a leaked statement of the suspect was leaked on social media.