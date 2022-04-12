PM Shehbaz congratulates people of Pakistan on peaceful transition of power

Islamabad: Pakistan’s newly-elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday congratulated the people of Pakistan on the peaceful transition of power and said that the government’s focus was on providing as much relief as possible to all Pakistanis by tackling high inflation & kick-starting the stagnant economy.

PM Shehbaz Sharif expressed his thoughts in a tweet, soon after he was sworn in as the 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan on Monday.

“I want to congratulate [the] people of Pakistan on [a] peaceful transition of power,” PM Shehbaz said.

Regarding relations with other countries, PM Shehbaz stressed the need to build relations based on mutual respect, equality & peace.

PM Shehbaz also vowed to make the nation great by providing relief to all Pakistanis by providing them relief and by tackling high inflation.

