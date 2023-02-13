PM Shehbaz condoles deaths in Turkey during visit to Turkish embassy

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday offered all-out assistance while expressing deep grief over the loss of lives after catastrophic earthquakes in Turkey.

The premier interacted with the Ambassador of Turkiye Mehmet Paçaci during his visit to the Embassy of Turkiye to express solidarity with a Muslim country, which is facing one of the worst natural disasters as the death toll climbed nearly 35,000.

Sharif expressed their deepest condolence to the families of the earthquake victims and mentioned that more medical and rescue teams will be sent to quake-hit nations in days to come.

Stressing the need to create a mechanism for the supply of needed items, Shehbaz recalled the support and help of Anakara when Pakistan was rattled with a massive earthquake back in 2005. He also mentioned not to spare any effort in helping Turkish brethren in the hard times.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayyaz Sadiq, Minister for Law Azam Nazeer Tarrar, SAPM Attaullah Tarrar and SAPM Tariq Fatemi.

He further mentioned exploring ways to make the supply through trains as earlier Islamabad sent quick through airlines.

Turkish envoy expressed gratitude to Pakistani premier, saying we are proud of having friendship and brotherhood of Pakistan.

During Monday’s visit, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto also accompanied PM to Turkish Embassy.