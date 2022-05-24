PM Shehbaz condemns terrorist attack in NW

Islamabad: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the terrorist attack in the Mir Ali area of North Waziristan and said that the sacrifices of the Pakistan Army in the war against terrorism are a golden chapter of history.

Appreciating the brave officers and soldiers of the Pakistan Army for giving a befitting response to the terrorist attack, the Prime Minister paid tribute to sepoys Zahoor and Raheem, who sacrificed their lives while defending the motherland.

He expressed condolence over the loss of life and sympathized with the bereaved families.

