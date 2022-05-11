PM Shehbaz condemns killing of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh by Israeli forces

London: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the killing of veteran Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh at the hands of the Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif issued a strong condemnation of the act and equated the attempt to silence “the voices of those who tell stories of oppressed people” by Israel in Palestine with India in the Occupied Kashmir.

Strongly condemn the assassination of respected Al-Jazeera journalist, Shireen Abu Akleh, at the hands of Israeli forces. Silencing voices of those who tell stories of oppressed people is part of a deliberate strategy employed by Israel & India in Palestine & Occupied Kashmir. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) May 11, 2022

Killing of Shireen Abu Akleh

The 51-year-old journalist of the Qatari media company, Al Jazeera, was shot dead by the Israeli forces during their raid on the Jenin refugee camp. The journalist, who was wearing a press vest, died on the spot as she was shot in the face.

Al Jazeera, in a statement, said Abu Akleh was “assassinated in cold blood” and called on the international community to hold Israeli forces responsible.

Another Palestinian journalist, Ali al-Samoudi, was wounded in the back but is in stable condition.

