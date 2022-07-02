PM Shehbaz, COAS discuss security situation

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and held a discussion with him on country’s security situation.

Gen Bajwa and Prime Minister Shehbaz held a one-on-one meeting here at Prime Minister House.

The duo discussed matters related to Army’s professional preparedness. They also held consultation regarding internal affairs of country’s security situation.

On this occasion, the Prime Minister congratulated the Army Chief on receiving the Saudi Civil Award.