PM Shehbaz calls out president’s ‘partisan manner’; terms Alvi’s letter ‘press release’ of PTI

Islamabad: In a five-page strong-worded reply, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday called out the “partisan manner” of President Arif Alvi, expressing “disappointment” at the “blatantly partisan nature” of his letter, which in part read like a “press release of the opposition political party” — the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The response from the premier came to a letter which was written to him by President Alvi on March 24, asking him to direct federal and provincial authorities to assist the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in holding the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa elections per the orders of the Supreme Court to “avoid further complications”.

However PM Shehbaz Sharif — in the five-page response to the missive comprising seven points — said that Alvi’s letter appeared to be a “press release” of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) which reflected biased and anti-government views.

“I am constrained to express, at the outset, my disappointment at the blatantly partisan nature of your letter, which in parts reads like a Press Release of the Opposition political party i.e. the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaaf (whose one-sided, anti-government views you continue to openly espouse, notwithstanding your constitutional oath/office of President,” PM Shehbaz stated in the letter.

He said that it was a matter of record that the president had previously acted in a similar “partisan manner” several times in violation of his oath.

The PM cited the president’s order of the dissolution of the National Assembly on April 3, 2022, “on illegal” directives of the then-prime minister Imran Khan, Dr Alvi’s failure to administer oath to him after his election as PM, and failure to discharge your constitutional duty in terms of clause (5) of Article 91.

“Despite the foregoing and several other instances, where you actively worked towards undermining a constitutionally elected government, I have made all-out efforts to maintain a good working relationship with you. However, the contents of your letter, its tone, and language have compelled me to respond to it,” the letter said.

“Regrettably and ostensibly due to your party allegiance, you have failed to note the sheer isolation of laws, contumacious disregard of court orders, attacking the law enforcement agencies, damaging public property, attempts to create chaos, civil and political unrest, and in short, to bring the country to the brink of economic default and civil war by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-lnsaf (PTI).”

“Mr President, what has really ‘tarnished the image of Pakistan in the international community and is casting negative repercussions on the future of democracy and state of human rights in Pakistan’ is the complete disregard of the laws and the Constitution by the PTI,” PM Shehbaz pointed out in his letter.

The premier stressed that the incumbent government had ensured that there is “complete freedom of speech and expression, as enshrined under Article 19 of the Constitution”.

While referring to attacks on media persons and journalists, PM Shehbaz also criticised the former PTI government for keeping the National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) dysfunctional for the most part of its tenure.

“There are several reports of international human rights organisations, which reflect poorly on the track record of the previous government on severe violations of human rights and the fundamental rights of the citizens of Pakistan,” the premier said.