Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that some ‘ill-wishers’ wanted Pakistan to default but it did not happen.

The prime minister was addressing a laptop distribution ceremony among youngsters in Karachi on Wednesday. He said that the Pakistani young people possessed lots of talent. We should harness our youth’s talent, he added.

He lamented that some ‘ill-wishers’ were using ‘magic’ so that country could default, but they did not succeed in their efforts. He said if his party comes to power again, his government would distribute 1 million laptops among youth.

“This is how the revolution will come… This is the only way to make the nation progress,” the prime minister told the ceremony also attended by Sindh governor, chief minister, federal ministers, MQM leaders, provincial ministers, diplomats, and representatives of bankers. He said youths from across the country needed to be equipped with education and provided maximum resources for country’s swift progress.

Mentioning the launch of the capital venture initiative for freelancers on Tuesday, he lauded the youngsters’ talent for developing the projects like converting banana peels into different products and drones for agricultural use. He said it would be sheer injustice if the talented youths were not provided with the required resources as they were the guarantee for the country’s prosperity. He said that the poor were already crushed under the burden of inflation, now the rich should shoulder the burden. PM Shehbaz said that under the Prime Minister Youth Programme, the young people were being given Rs7.5 million loan.

He said the incumbent government was in the process of distributing 100,000 laptops announced for the fiscal 2022-23 while the provision for another 100,000 laptops had been made in the budget 2023-24 which would be distributed purely on merit, without any nepotism.

PM Shehbaz said the caretaker government should also ensure the merit in laptops’ distribution while keeping in view the excellence and enrollment in public sector universities as the only criterion. He said through hand-holding, the talented youths could bring in billions of dollars to the country within a short span of time which other industries could not do.