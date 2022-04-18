PM Shehbaz cabinet takes oath today Senate chairman to administer oath

The coalition government has succeeded in forming a cabinet after 8 days. Senate Chairman will take oath instead of President Arif Alvi at 11 am on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Khurshid Shah said that the PML-N 14, PPP 11, JUI 4 ministers will take oath. It was decided to give the post of Deputy Speaker National Assembly to Zahid Akram Durrani of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam.

According to sources, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjarani will administer oath from the federal ministers on Tuesday. The swearing in ceremony will be held tomorrow at 11 am.

In this regard, the Cabinet Division has informed the Chairman Senate about the oath.

On the other hand, the formula of power sharing among the allies has been decided to give the post of Deputy Speaker to JUI-F. JUI has nominated Zahid Akram Durrani for the post of Deputy Speaker.

According to sources, Zahid Akram Durrani has received nomination papers and will submit nomination papers today (Tuesday).

Meanwhile, sources privy to the development said that the govt has finalized the portfolios of 11 Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) ministers.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif s government has succeeded in forming its cabinet, President apologizes for taking oath therefore, Senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani will administer oath from the cabinet members.

The federal cabinet will have 11 ministers and an adviser from the PPP, with PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will take oath as Foreign Minister on his return from the UK and Khursheed will be given portfolio of federal water resources.

Naveed Qamar will be given Ministry of Commerce, Sherry Rehman will have portfolio of Ministry of Climate Change, Abdul Qadir Patel will get National Health Services, Shazia Murree will lead BISP, Murtaza Mehmood will head Ministry of Industries, Sajid Turi will serve as Minister for Overseas, Ehsan Mazari will be given portfolio of IPC, Abid Bhai will take oath as Minister for Privatization, Hina Rabbani Khar, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar will be sworn in as Minister of State for Law and Justice and Qamar Zaman Kaira as Advisor on Kashmir Affairs. Earlier, addressing a press conference, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Monday that the formation of the federal cabinet has been completed and an announcement will be made.

She said all allies of the government will have representation in ministries. She said long consultations were made to decide the ministerial portfolios.

Marriyum said the nation had to decide whether they wanted to stand by those who were meticulously pursuing the agenda of development and prosperity, or to be misled by the propaganda of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan.

She expressed the optimism that the people were prudent enough to finally opt for the well-wishers of Pakistan.

The PML-N spokesperson said for the last four years, the people were made to believe fake development and progress at the cost of public money. “Fake papers were waved in the Press Information Department (PID), whereas the former prime minister kept on leveling allegations against political opponents on daily basis,” she added.

The nation, she said, would soon know about the flawed policies of PTI government that did great harm to the country. High inflation, unemployment, ruined economy, mishandling of the Kashmir issue, and foreign policy misadventure were the hallmarks of the last four years, she lamented.

Marriyum said Imran Khan started to target state institutions in a bid to cover up his sheer incompetence and lackluster performance. He even did not spare the judges who had exposed his unconstitutional moves.

The PTI, she said, would soon start crying foul about yet another ‘conspiracy’ as the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had been directed by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to conclude the foreign funding case against the PTI chairman within 30 days.