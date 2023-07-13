ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced handing over the reins of government to a caretaker setup in August after the completion of their tenure.

In his live address to the nation, the premier assured the Pakistani people that the incumbent government will hand over the reins to the interim setup, adding that he sacrificed their political capital to save the country.

PM Shehbaz maintained that the ruling alliance was the first in the history of Pakistan to be formed for the shortest span. Lamenting the circumstances in which his government came to power, PM Shehbaz takes credit up for bringing resolve.

He further mentioned bearing the brunt just to revive the economy and relations with the world community, saying the current government prioritizes state, before politics.

ہم نے پاکستان کے مفادات کی راہ میں بچھائی گئی بارودی سُرنگیں صاف کیں , معیشت , خارجہ تعلقات , توانائی اور امن و امان سمیت دیگر شعبوں میں بدترین بدانتظامی , کرپشن نالائقی اور سازشوں کی لگی آگ بھی بجھائی.وزیراعظم شہبازشریف pic.twitter.com/BWfEKYI414 — PMLN (@pmln_org) July 13, 2023

Sharif was of the view that a nation marred by plights can progress if right people rule the country.

He slammed the ousted government led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), saying last International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme was signed by the former PM and it hampered economic recovery.

In his address, PM thanked China, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for financial support during hard times, and mentioned developing a comprehensive plan for economic recovery.