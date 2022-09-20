PM Shehbaz arrives in New York to participate in UNGA’s session

New York: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in New York in the early hours of Tuesday to participate in the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

PM Shehbaz flew to the States from London after attending the Queen’s funeral and later meeting PMLN supremo and elder brother Nawaz Sharif.

The prime minister is set to address the 193-member Assembly during its high-level debate on September 23.

On his arrival at New York’s John F Kennedy International Airport, the Premier was received by Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Munir Akram, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Washington, Masood Khan, Consul General in New York, Ayesha Ali, and other senior officials.

On September 20, the prime minister would attend a reception to be hosted by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. On the same day, he would also meet French President Emmanuel Macron, the Austrian chancellor, and the Spanish President.

A meeting with President of the European Union Council Charles Michel and participation in the Global Food Security Summit to be hosted by the President of Senegal and the African Union is also on the agenda of the prime minister’s visit.

On September 21, he would meet Managing Director of International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva and President of World Bank David Malpass, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

Besides meeting with the UNGA president, Csaba Korosi, the prime minister would also attend a dinner reception to be hosted by US President Joe Biden.

Prime Minister Sharif will also host a luncheon reception in honour of the Turkish president and his spouse, besides meeting with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto.

Meetings with Microsoft founder Bill Gates and the UN chief, Chinese President Premier Li Keqiang and Japanese PM Fumio Kishida are also part of the prime minister’s engagements.

He would also meet Luxembourg PM Xavier Bettel and Malaysian PM Ismail Sabri Yaakob on the same day, besides interacting with international media outlets.

