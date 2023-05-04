PM Shehbaz arrives in London to attend King Charles’ coronation; may hold meeting with Nawaz Sharif too

London: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in London on Wednesday evening to attend the coronation of King Charles III, the state-run APP reported.

Upon his arrival at the airport, PM Shehbaz was received by Pakistan’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Moazzam Ahmad Khan, and Special Representative of the British Foreign Secretary David Gordon-MacLeod, the PM Office media wing said in a press release.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif being received by Pakistan High Commissioner to the UK Mr. Moazzam Ahmad Khan & Special Representative of the British Foreign Secretary Mr. David Gordon-MacLeod at the airport in London on 3rd May 2023 pic.twitter.com/ESDgHVs7pH — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) May 3, 2023

The premier has a packed agenda for the trip, as he will participate in an event for Commonwealth leaders in London on May 5, and attend the coronation the following day.

But the visit of the premier to London also holds significance considering the ongoing political drama in Pakistan, and he is expected to meet his elder brother, Nawaz Sharif, too, during his visit.

The two brothers will undoubtedly have a lot to talk about when it comes to the party’s future course of action — and the possibility of the elder Sharif’s long-awaited return to the country. The PML-N-led coalition government is locked in a battle with the higher judiciary and the PTI, and there is little hope for elections as ordered by the court.

PM Shehbaz has travelled to London on three significant occasions since taking office in April last year, the most recent being in November 2022, just before the new army chief was named.