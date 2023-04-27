PM Shehbaz approves foreign posting of 10 press consulars, 3 press attachés

Islamabad: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved a summary for the foreign positing of 10 press consulars and three press attaches.

According to a report published in a local Urdu daily, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has issued the notification of these appointments after the approval of the premier.

According to the report, grade 19 officers of the Information Group have been appointed to the posts of press consulars, while Grade 18 officers have been appointed to the posts of press attachés.

Syeda Nighat Aamir will be the new press consul in Ottawa, Canada and while Amanat Ali will assume charge as the Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations in New York, USA.

The report mentioned that the selection was made after a thorough process.

First, a selection board was formed under the head of the Information and Broadcasting Secretary, which conducted a professional assessment of the candidates. A Special Selection Board, headed by the Minister of Information and Broadcasting, was also part of the selection process.