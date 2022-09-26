PM Shehbaz appreciates Marriyum Aurangzeb for dealing with PTI harassers with grace

Islamabad: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said the manner in which Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb dealt with the harassment from the supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) showed her grace.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said: “The manner in which Marriyum Aurangzeb dealt with the harassment from the PTI supporters shows her grace. By her calm and honorable conduct, she exposed the ugly face of the harassers & their promoters. We are proud of her.”

The manner in which Marriyum Aurangzeb dealt with the harassment from the PTI supporters shows her grace. By her calm & honorable conduct, she exposed the ugly face of the harassers & their promoters. We are proud of her. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) September 25, 2022

Minister of Information Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday was harassed by a group of PML-N’s political opponents while she was in a coffee shop in London, United Kingdom.

The information minister was in a café near the Marble Arch station to buy coffee where she was heckled by a group of PTI supporters, who surrounded the minister and began yelling at her. The crowd also continued to videotape Aurangzeb.

The women supporters of PTI continued to target her with inappropriate allegations, while also accusing her of being a thief.

More purported audio clips of govt surface