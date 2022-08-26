PM Shehbaz announces immediate release of Rs25,000 for flood affectees in Sukkur

Sukkur: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday announced the immediate distribution of Rs25,000 per household affected by the devastating floods in Sukkur.

The premier arrived in Sukkur on a day-long visit to review relief activities in flood-affected areas of Sindh. Upon his arrival, he was received by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) officials briefed the PM regarding the damage caused by the unprecedented rains and floods, as well as relief and rehabilitation work.

Talking to the media on the occasion, PM Shehbaz said that Rs28 billion would be distributed among the victims, which has already been handed over to BISP. The PM said that disbursement of money would be started from today.

He said that Rs25,000 would be provided to every affected family under BISP in Sindh.

Pakistan declares emergency

With the death toll crossing 950 according to conservative numbers while millions of others were stranded due to the disastrous floods, Pakistan, on Thursday, officially declared a national emergency.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued a 24-hour situation report released on a routine basis that accounted for overall life, property, and infrastructure losses incurred by the heavy rains lashing out various parts of the country.

On Thursday, Federal Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman, in a press conference, called the situation a “climate-induced humanitarian disaster of epic proportions”.

Comparing the current situation with the devastating 2010 floods earlier this week, she said the current situation was worse than that.

“The water is not only flowing from the north as in 2010, but it is equally or more devastating in its sweep and destructive power,” she added.

Int’l institutions announce $500m for flood affectees

The international organizations and financial institutions Thursday announced immediate assistance of more than $500 million for the flood victims on the appeal of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The PM chaired an important meeting with the international donors here for providing relief to the flood victims.

The representatives of the World Bank, Asian Development Bank, international financial institutions, development partners, and donors attended the meeting.

The officials of China, the United States and the European Union, agencies of the United Nations and the World Health Organization also took part in the meeting.