PM Shehbaz, Amir Muqam take up political situation in KP

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed to put on fast tracks the public contact campaign and effective utilization of the digital technology.

This he said during a meeting with Adviser to the PM on Political Affairs, National Heritage and Culture Engineer Amir Muqam who called on him in Lahore on Sunday.

Amir Muqam gave a detailed briefing to the prime minister about the political situation prevailing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. During the meeting, the issues pertaining to the National Heritage and Culture Division were discussed, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release. They also exchanged views on the overall political situation of the country and other issues of mutual interest.