PM Shehbaz all praise for Army Chief for his efforts to secure funds pledges from friendly nations

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has heaped praise on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir for his unwavering efforts in helping the government to get financial pledges from friendly nations.

PM Sharif showered praises on COAS Asim Munir on the heels of an announcement from the country’s finance czar Ishaq Dar who announced that Saudi Arabia and UAE gave assurance to global lender for additional loans to Islamabad.

Earlier today, the prime minister said that Islamabad will get the much-needed funds as one of the last requisites by IMF was assurances from friendly countries to bridge the external financing gap.

Hailing the top general for his efforts, PM Sharif called it indescribable and further commended Ishaq Dar and Bilawal Bhutto for their efforts.

Earlier this year, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir visited Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) where he called on top leadership.

As the government shared good news from the economic front, International Monetary Fund said it was still waiting for “necessary financing assurances” for a successful conclusion of the review talks – taming expectations for a deal until Pakistan arranges the remaining $3 billion.

In a statement, Nathan Porter, IMF Mission Chief to Pakistan, said that the global lender “looks forward to obtaining the necessary financing assurances as soon as possible to pave the way for the successful completion of the 9th EFF (Extended Fund Facility) review”.

The global lender was seeking confirmation for the total $6 billion loans that Pakistan urgently needs to bridge the external financing gap. They said that the government was trying hard to secure commitments for the rest of the $3 billion by next week.

Porter welcomed “the recent announcement of important financial support to Pakistan from key bilateral partners”, implicitly confirming the UAE and Saudi Arabian commitments.