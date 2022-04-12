PM Shehbaz abolishes Saturday holiday

Islamabad: In line with his agility, the newly-elected Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, on Tuesday, announced the decision to abolish two weekly off days for government officials. He also announced to change the office timings and said that the government offices would be open at 8 am instead of 10 am.

Prime Minister @CMShehbaz has directed to ensure strict monitoring of Sasta Bazaars during Ramadan-ul-Mubarak in order to ensure provision of quality items to the people at reduced rateshttps://t.co/TIO6YyqT8M pic.twitter.com/azwJ1Co4qB — Radio Pakistan (@RadioPakistan) April 12, 2022

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday had announced in the national assembly to provide relief to the people of the nation. In this regard, he directed to ensure strict monitoring of Sasta Bazaars during Ramadan-ul-Mubarak to ensure the provision of quality items to the people at reduced rates.

“I will not tolerate negligence in providing cheap goods to the people,” Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said.

During his victory speech in the national assembly, PM Shehbaz had also announced an increment in pension and the minimum wage of twenty-five thousand rupees. Today, he issued orders issued for immediate implementation of the announcements.

Talking to the staff of the PM Office, the Prime Minister said that they had come to serve the masses and that no moment would be wasted in this regard.

“Honesty, transparency, diligence, [and] hard work are our guiding principles,” the PM stated.