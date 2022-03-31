PM shares content of ‘threat letter’ with cabinet, journalists

Decides to present letter in NSC; Says Qureshi to submit it in parliament

The details of the threatening letter Prime Minister Imran Khan waved during his speech in March 27 rally have come to light.

According to sources, a meeting of the Federal Cabinet was held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Imran Khan. During the meeting, the members were taken into confidence on the issue of threatening letter.

Sources further said that Prime Minister Imran Khan informed the cabinet members about the details of the letter, adding that after sharing the contents of the letter with the cabinet the letter has been sealed under the Official Secrets Act. The Prime Minister has also decided to summon an in-camera meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) to review the letter he claims he has in which Pakistan was threatened by a foreign country.

According to sources, PM Imran Khan during a meeting with senior journalists shared details about the contents of the secret letter.

According to the content of the letter, the no-confidence motion is aimed at removing the Prime Minister. PM Imran Khan’s foreign policy is independent and the independent foreign policy is not being liked. The letter also mentioned that the situation would become more difficult in the coming days if the no-confidence motion is not succeeded. The content of the letter also stated that if the no-confidence motion is successful then the relations with the state of Pakistan can be improved.

The Prime Minister has said that the letter has a direct relation to the motion of no-confidence, and he will fight till the last minute.

The Prime Minister added that the people are with him, foreign forces are trying to conspire against Pakistan and impeach an elected government.

The PM added that they had invited members of the BAP and MQM-P to participate in the cabinet’s session but they did not come.