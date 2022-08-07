PM Shahbaz blasts Israeli ‘barbarism’ after Gaza assault

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday strongly condemned Israeli airstrikes in Gaza in which 10 Palestinians, including a 5-year-old girl, were martyred.

Taking to Twitter, the prime minister said if impunity and barbarism had a face, it would have been that of Israel, which had targeted Palestinians without any care for the consequences.

“Pakistan strongly condemns Israeli airstrikes,” the premier said.

In Gaza, at least 10 Palestinians including a commander of the Islamic Jihad group embraced martyred in Israeli airstrikes.

The attacks followed the arrest of senior Palestinian leader Bassam al-Saadi in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin.