PM seeks UN action on Kashmir ‘bloodbath’

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Monday called upon the international community to raise its voice against Indian oppression and urged the world leaders to unite to save the victimized and brutalized women, children and youth of Kashmir.

On the recent spate of atrocities committed by the Indian security forces in Indian occupied Kashmir, he also called upon the United Nations to play its role to stop the “bloodbath of Kashmiris and enforce their inalienable right to self- determination,” a statement released from the PM House said.

Prime Minister Abbasi’s strong reaction comes in the wake of recent incidents of Indian state terrorism that led to killing of 14 people in past 36 hours.

He said denial of access to the UN high Commissioner for Human Rights and the OIC Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission was a proof of Indian oppression and Indian guilt.

He said Pakistan was gravely concerned over the escalation of systematic brutalities, killing of innocent civilians, and human rights violations by the Indian security forces with impunity in Indian occupied Kashmir.

The prime minister said Indian security forces had recently unleashed a reign of terror against the Kashmiri people; the Hurriyat leadership had been arrested or detained; and peaceful protesters were being constantly terrorized and maimed by gunfire and pellet shots.

“The continued inhuman oppression by Indian of five generations of Kashmiris struggling for a just, fair and legitimate right to self-determination calls in question the collective conscience of the world,” he added.

He said, “Pakistan denounces Indian state terrorism in the strongest terms and will continue to provide moral, political and diplomatic support to the people of Kashmir in their struggle for self-determination under the UN Charter and in accordance with the UNSC resolutions.”