PM seeks report of Raja Basharat’s leaked audio call

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday took notice of leaked phone call of Punjab Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Raja Basharat to Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Tariq Mehmood Khan Niazi.

While taking notice of the leaked audio call between Raja Basharat and Dr Tariq Mehmood Khan Niazi over alleged transfer of PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi’s daughter and sought a report from Federal Minister for Health Amir Kiyani.

Earlier, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid had also taken notice of threatening phone call of Punjab Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Raja Basharat to Dr Tariq Mehmood Khan Niazi.

The minister directed the authorities concerned to probe into the matter and present a report.

Earlier, Punjab Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Raja Basharat threatened Dr Niazi over the alleged disregard of his orders of the transfer of a lady medical officer.

In a telephonic conversation that went viral on Sunday, the law minister telephoned the MS and threatened him for disobeying his order.

Meanwhile, PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi’s daughter Dr Areeba Abbasi resigned from her job at the Benazir Bhutto Hospital alleging Medical Superintendent of political victimization.

In resignation letter sent to Secretary Health, Dr. Areeba alleged that MS Dr Tariq Niazi was targeting her for political revenge.

She said that attitude of Dr. Niazi who is an active member of ruling PTI, towards her was not bearable as her father is a leader of PML-N, which forced her to step down.

‘I cannot work in the same facility as him [Dr Niazi] so I’ve had to resign,’ she said, adding that during last five months she was being transferred from one ward to other continuously.

