PM seeks Qatar’s investment in energy, aviation sectors

Urges investors to explore opportunities by CPEC

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday invited investors from Qatar to invest in Pakistan’s energy, aviation, agriculture, livestock, maritime, tourism and hospitality sectors.

The prime minister, in a meeting with the highest officials of Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) – one of the largest sovereign wealth funds of the world, highlighted Pakistan’s liberal and business-friendly investment policies in this regard.

He also urged the Qatari investors to explore the opportunities presented by the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) aimed at promoting regional connectivity and mutual prosperity.

QIA Chief Executive Officer Mansoor Bin Ebrahim Al-Mahmoud and Chief Investment Officer of Africa and Asia-Pacific Regions Sheikh Faisal Thani Al-Thani represented the Qatar Investment Authority. The meeting was attended by federal ministers Syed Naveed Qamar, Marriyum Aurangzeb and Ayaz Sadiq, and Minister of State Hina Rabbani Khar.

Lauding Qatar’s rapid economic development under the visionary leadership of Qatar’s Emir, the prime minister reiterated that Pakistan attached high importance to its relations with Qatar and wanted to upgrade the traditionally warm political ties between the two countries into a comprehensive economic partnership.

He stressed the need to further enhance bilateral economic and investment engagement, particularly in the renewable energy including solar and wind power generation, aviation, maritime, industrial and infrastructure development, and hospitality sectors.

He underlined Pakistan’s unique geographic and demographic advantages, which combined its strategic location with a huge middle-class market and a large skilled workforce.

PM Shehbaz Sharif assured full facilitation to the QIA through transparent and expeditious processes. As part of the event, a number of presentations were made by the relevant ministries highlighting the potential of foreign investment in the fields of food security, energy, maritime, aviation, hospitality and tourism sectors.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has arrived in Doha on a two-day official visit at the invitation of the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

According to details, the prime minister was warmly received by the Qatar’s Minister of Transport Jassim Saif Ahmed Al-Sulaiti at the Doha airport. The prime minister is accompanied by the federal cabinet members.

Taking to twitter earlier, the prime minister said the visit would renew the bond of brotherhood and friendship between two countries. “We want to transform our historical bilateral relationship into a more robust strategic relationship,” he added.

PM Shehbaz said he will highlight the investment opportunities in Pakistan’s various sectors such as renewable energy, food security, industrial and infrastructure development, tourism and hospitality.