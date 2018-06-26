PM seeks proposals to address issues of Gwadar, depleting fish resources

ISLAMABAD : Prime Minister Justice (Retd) Nasir-ul-Mulk has sought comprehensive and concrete proposals from the Ministry of Maritime Affairs for addressing issues related to development of Gwadar Port and fast-depletion of fisheries resources.

Chairing a briefing on functions of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs, its departments and autonomous organizations here at the Prime Minister Office on Tuesday, the Prime Minister expressed satisfaction over the performance of the Ministry.

On the occasion, Secretary Maritime Affairs gave a detailed presentation about the working of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs, Karachi Port Trust, Pakistan Deep Water Container Port, Port Qasim Authority, Gwadar Port Authority (GPA) and other organizations falling under the domain of the Ministry.

Giving an overview of the performance of Karachi Port Trust (KPT), it was informed that the KPT has earned a profit of Rs. 4,341 million during 2017-18. Similarly, Port Qasim has also recorded an earning of Rs. 4,442 million for 2016-17 and Rs. 5870 million during the year 2017-18.

Briefing the Prime Minister on the development of strategically located Gwadar Port and Gwadar Free Zone area, the Secretary highlighted various incentives that have been offered to the concession holder for the development of the Port. The Secretary also flagged some issues related to power and availability of clean drinking water which were hampering speedy development of Gwadar.

Minister for Maritime Affairs Abdullah Hussain Haroon, Secretary Maritime Affairs Mumtaz Ali Shah, Additional Secretary to the Prime Minister Dr. Kazim Niaz, Chairman Pakistan National Shipping Corporation Rizwan Ahmed, Chairman Port Qasim Authority Asad Rafi Chandna, Chairman Gwadar Port Authority Dostain Khan Jamaidni and senior government officials were present during the briefing.