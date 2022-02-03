PM seeks businessmen’s support to give relief to masses

Gen Bajwa assures to fully back govt’s policies for progress

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday that the government was cognizant of the impacts of global price hike upon the people and all steps were being taken to save the common man from the effects of the price increase.

He said this in his meeting with a delegation of prominent industrialists and businessmen. Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa was also present in the meeting.Federal ministers including Shaukat Tarin, Asad Umar, Hammad Azhar, Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Fawad Chaudhry, Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Minister of State Farrukh Habib, Special Assistant Dr Shahbaz Gill and other senior officials were also present in the meeting.The prime minister stressed upon the industrialists and businessmen to support the government in its efforts to provide relief to the common man. It was agreed to increase the maximum monthly wages of the workers, during the meeting.

Imran Khan said that the government was promoting small and medium businesses to improve the financial conditions of the middle and poor segments of the society, adding that the government was also implementing long-term policy to promote industries and boost exports.

The PM further observed that textile exports policy had been a part and parcel of the PTI’s manifesto, prior to coming into the government and now its impacts were being apparently felt.

Due to the business friendly policies of the government, ten top companies of the country had posted a profit worth Rs929 billion last year, he said, adding the PTI’s government had taken historic steps for the promotion of investment and businesses which had never been introduced by any past government.

The Premier also thanked the industrialists and traders who had increased wages of their employees on his appeal. He said that he was holding consultations with the business community ahead of his visit to China. The government would stress upon joint ventures between the Pakistani and Chinese industrialists, he added.

He observed that huge opportunities existed in the IT, agriculture, livestock, machinery and textile sectors to further increase country’s exports.

During the meeting, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, referring to huge opportunities in the defence production sector, underlined the importance of public-private partnership collaboration.

He assured to fully support government’s policies for the progress of country.

The industrialists also extended full support to the government’s business friendly policies and assured to pass on the impacts of their profit earning to the lower tier.

On the occasion, the delegation presented certain suggestions over increase in exports, promotion of small and medium entrepreneurs, improvement in the tax system and the prime minister’s upcoming visit to China.